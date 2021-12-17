Sarawak CP: Police will take action against anyone campaigning after 12am tonight

KUCHING (Dec 17): The police will be monitoring and will not hesitate to take action against any individuals or political parties found to be campaigning after 12am tonight, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

This, he said, is to observe the cooling-off period where no campaigning activities or events relating to the 12th Sarawak Election is allowed between 12am and 5pm tomorrow.

“Police will also take action against any individuals or parties who are found to be disturbing the peace tomorrow on polling day,” he told a press conference today.

Tomorrow, a total of 7,434 law enforcement personnel will be stationed at the polling centres throughout the state comprising police personnel, auxiliary police and the People’s Volunteer Corp.

Their main role, he said, is to safeguard the peace and ensure the safety of voters at all 1,866 polling stations and 3,555 voting streams.

To beef up security, the Aidi said he had also formed 47 Op Cantas teams from the state’s Criminal Investigations Department; 109 teams to monitor the Election’s SOPs compliance level; four air surveillance teams; 47 Light Strike Force Units; and four Public Order and Riot Units.

“Other crime prevention teams which fall under each district police headquarters will also be on standby,” he added.

With the extensive preparations carried out by the police, Aidi said he is confident that the polling day tomorrow will be a smooth one.

“So I would like to advise the people to go out and fulfill your responsibility as voters,” he added.

On another note, between Dec 6 and 16, the Sarawak police has issued a total of 3,643 permits for political parties and individuals to carry out their campaigning.

“Only 11 applications have been rejected because they did not meet the safety criteria and unsuitable locations where the events were planned to be held,” said Aidi.

Between that same period, the police have also issued a total of 11 SOP compounds totalling to RM36,000.

The compounds were issued to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (4), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (3), Progressive Democratic Party (1), Independent (1) and two individuals.

“During the same period, we have also opened up a total of 71 investigation papers with the majority of 23 cases involving Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,” said Aidi.