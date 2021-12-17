Sarawak election: Perennial underdog, Aspirasi president Lina Soo says winning not everything

KUCHING (Dec 17): A dark horse in the Sarawak state election, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo said winning was a means to an end rather than an objective in itself.

Dressed in all red and with the Aspirasi logo on her chest during the interview with Malay Mail, the controversial leader said politicians must take a long-term and grasp that educating others about one’s message was key.

“We are the underdog, but no matter what the fight must go on. For me, I’m not afraid of failing because this is my second time contesting.

“You see politics, is not about one election, sometimes it’s a lifetime struggle. To me it’s like planting a seed because if you cannot achieve or succeed, there will be a younger generation to take over.

“But the struggle must go on and this election is the time for us to make a statement,” she said.

In this election, Soo will be going against big guns like state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Datuk Seri Wee Hong Seng in Padungan, alongside Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Raymond Thong Eee Yu.

Commenting on voter sentiment in Padungan, Soo remained hopeful that Sarawak voters will consider a “third force” this time around.

“We have been walking around and putting up posters and people have been very receptive but whether it’s going to be translated into votes or not, we don’t know.

“But the thing is it’s not like the olden times where communication is very slow. So now that communication is very fast, so awareness comes into the town first and then later on we will spread out,” she added.

After being linked to PBK manifestos touting independence from Malaysia, Soo clarified that Aspirasi considered the other party’s message disrespectful.

She claimed that Aspirasi’s way of materialising Sarawak’s autonomy was less confrontational and based on the mandate of the people.

‘We want to ‘divorce’ in an amicable manner, but the most important thing is we have to ask the people. If the people don’t want to leave, then we will stay because we cannot drag people out,” she said.

Soo was previously told by the Election Commission (EC) to tear down their signboard showing scissors in between Sarawak and the Peninsula which implies incitement of the state’s independence from Malaysia.

Aspirasi was previously known as State Reform Party (STAR), which was founded by Patau Rubis and later expanded to Sabah before parting ways in 2016.

Soo assumed the presidency role in 2016 after Patau Rubis died during the party’s annual grand meeting (AGM) in the same year.

Despite active participation in either state or general election, Aspirasi has never won a seat in the state.

The polling for Sarawak state election will be tomorrow. – MalayMail