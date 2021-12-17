Sarikei Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Dec 17): The Sarikei Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of one of its patients known only as Wong.

In a statement, the hospital said Wong was estimated to be around 60 years old male of Chinese descent.

He was sent to the hospital on Dec 16 and was admitted into the women’s medical ward.

Wong informed the hospital that he was from Kanowit and has a child, but could not provide further information.

Those with information on Wong are urged to immediately contact social medical works officer Setayler Saing at telephone 082-653 333 with the extension 2058 or 013-547 2774.