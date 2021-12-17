State sovereign fund is for the youth, says Abg Jo

MUKAH (Dec 17): The sovereign fund set up by the Sarawak government will be for the use of Sarawak youths in the future, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg.

He said the savings from the fund would not be used until the state has really run out of revenues from its oil and gas.

“We will save the fund from the investment and will give back to the youth,” he said during the Sarawak Youth Tour Programme 2021 at the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) here.

Also present were Asajaya incumbent Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib among others.

Abang Johari said the state sovereign fund is one of the plans specially designed for the youth in Sarawak.

He said the youths are currently being trained to ensure that there is a continuity of leadership in the state, hence why there is a combination of senior leaders and young leaders here.

He also said the youths should not deny the importance of mastering technology especially in the era of digitalization including economics, sports, and culture.

He said those elements need direct participation from the youth to make the state a developed state by 2030.

Mukah is the 20th destination for the Sarawak Youth Tour Programme 2021, which was attended by about 200 youths.