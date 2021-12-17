Suspect from the Jalan Simpang Tiga shooting died of gunshot wounds, CP confirms

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has confirmed that the suspect who was gunned down at Jalan Simpang Tiga traffic light intersection on Wednesday died of gunshot wounds.

He said the cause of death had been confirmed after a post mortem was carried out at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The suspect died from two gunshot wounds – one to the thigh and one to his abdomen,” Aidi told a press conference at the State Police Contingent headquarters here today.

However, the details of the report was still not available to the police when Aidi was asked if the suspect was under any influence of alcohol or drugs prior to the shooting.

The suspect’s body has been handed over to his family at 10am today for burial.

Aidi also mentioned that although the suspect had 14 past criminal records, he was not a person of interest as all 14 investigations on his past crimes have been completed.

The case, he added, was still under investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing or carrying arms and ammunition without an arms licence or permit.

The five police personnel who were involved in the shooting incident were also still under administrative duties until the completion of the investigation, Aidi added.

All five personnel were attached to the Kuching District Police’s Traffic Department.