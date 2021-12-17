S’wak’s digital economy push helped prevent SME closures during MCO, says Awg Tengah

MIRI (Dec 17): Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak achieved about RM100 million in sales on digital platforms during Covid-19 movement control orders (MCOs), said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said as a result of the digital economy platform pushed prior to the pandemic by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, despite much scepticism, many businesses managed to remain open.

“I was shocked when it was reported that RM100 million sales was registered during the total lockdown of the MCO as without digital platforms, many businesses would have had to close shop,” he said during the Go Digital programme in Lawas.

He urged all Sarawakians to take full advantage of the digital economy and shift their businesses to the platform.

Awang Tengah pointed out the state government also continued to draw RM15.7 billion in foreign direct investments during the 2020 to 2021 period.

Go-Digital is the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development’s initiative under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 5.0 initiative with implementation partner Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (Sdec).

Successful applicants receive grants up to RM10,000 for the purchase of equipment and hardware.

Within two weeks of Go-Digital’s launch last month, 4,000 applications were received.

The programme is in line with the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018 to 2022 and Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 roadmap towards becoming a high-income developed state.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply via godigital.sarawak.digital.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong; Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu permanent chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar; Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron; and Sdec chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.