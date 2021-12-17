Three seats to watch in northern Sarawak with faces old and new in fray

MIRI (Dec 17): The political landscape in the northern region of Sarawak, which is the heartland of the Orang Ulu community, has been a mixed bag through the years with opposition candidates scoring victories every now and again.

The 12th state election, which comes to its culmination tomorrow, will certainly see some big fights in northern Sarawak, which may result in some surprises.

Here’s our pick for the three seats to watch:

PUJUT

The Pujut state seat has been vacant since February when it’s incumbent, Dr Ting Tiong Choon of DAP, was disqualified for having dual nationality, namely Australian and Malaysian citizenship, in contravention of the Sarawak Constitution.

In the last state polls, Dr Ting received 8,899 votes to win by a majority of 1,759 against Barisan Nasional direct candidate Datuk Hii King Chiong (7,140), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) Jofri Jaraee (513), and former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck (375), who stood as an Independent.

This hot seat will this election see a five-cornered fight involving DAP’s Alan Ling Sie Kiong, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Adam Yii Siew Sang, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Bruce Chai Kim Cheong, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Leslie Ting Siong Ngiap and and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) Eric Chin Fen Siong.

Since wresting the seat from Barisan Nasional in 2011 through its candidate Fong Pau Teck, DAP has made Pujut its stronghold, defending it in the last election in 2016.

DAP will have its hands full in defending Pujut in this year’s crowded field.

GPS has sent Miri mayor and SUPP publicity chief Yii, a well-known figure among the people of Miri, to wrest the seat from DAP.

MARUDI



In Marudi, it’s primarily a showdown between former assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran, who is contesting on the PSB ticket, and the incumbent GPS’ Dato Dr Penguang Manggil.

The other three candidates – Elias Lipi Mat (PKR), Sawing Kedit (PBDS Baru) and Pierre Gilbert Young (PBK) – are largely seen as spoilers.

In the 2016 polls, Entri was dropped by BN and replaced with Penguang who went on to win with a majority of 1,387 votes after he secured 5,493 votes in a three-cornered fight.

Comparatively, in the 2011 polls, Entri had garnered 4,578 in a four-cornered fight to win with a majority of 3,202 votes.

The political temperature has been rising in Marudi as both camps crossed swords both on social media and at longhouse campaigns where PSB and PKR had accused Penguang of pressuring longhouse chiefs to bar them from entry.

Penguang has been on the ground and has seen to the implementation of a long list of infrastructure development projects across the Iban-majority constituency.

Entri has hit back with a manifesto , which among others, proposes Baram as a division and amending the current state Land Code for better native customary rights (NCR) land recognition among others.

BA’KELALAN



In Ba’kelalan, former Minister of Works and two-term incumbent Baru Bian is challenged by underdog lawyer Sam Laya of GPS ticket with PBK’s Peter Asut, PKR’s Martin Labo and Independent candidate Agnes Padan joining the fray.

Baru has been accused of failing to bring development to the villages in the remote constituency and of missed opportunities as the first Lun Bawang federal minister.

Sam has called on Ba’kelalan voters to give him a chance to be their bridge to GPS after being out in the wilderness in the past decade.

“The voters want development. In some areas they don’t even have basic things like clean or treated water, no electricity, and still using dirt road, no telephone or internet connectivity,” he had said.

Baru, however, has hit back and dismissed the accusation that he failed to bring development to the table, pointing to the RM 1.4 billion Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project , schools and road built under CSR concept here.

He has also continued to fight for NCR land, against religious bigotry and a better Sarawak under PSB. His party has also announced that a Dayak Chief Minister is possible if there is sufficient support and he is seen as a candidate.

Many observers and his supporters believe that he will pull through again with a thin margin.