Transport association calls on Sarawak government to abolish sales tax on imported tyres

SIBU (Dec 17): Sarawak Lorries Transport Association president Chai Jee Sin has expressed disappointment over the state government’s imposition of the state sales tax on imported tyres, including those fixed on imported cars, more so when people are still reeling from effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lamented that the state sales tax imposed was on top of the existing five per cent import duty and 10 per cent Sales and Service Tax (SST).

He said the additional sales tax by the state government would cause prices of these tyres to soar, with transporters being hard hit, and hence, appealed to the government for such tax to be abolished.

Chai recalled that the Sarawak government had initially imposed a five per cent sales tax on imported tyres from January 1 last year.

“Even tyres imported from West Malaysia and Sabah, all tyre importers have to pay an additional five per cent sales tax to the Sarawak government,” he said in a statement today.

However, following a dialogue between the Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Treasury Department, the tax was slashed to 2.5 per cent, he noted.

“Despite that, it is the people who will ultimately suffer from the 2.5 per cent tyre sales tax, because the additional tyre costs will be passed down to them,” Chai said.

He reiterated his concern that with the additional cost, traders would have no other alternative but to hike the prices of transportation and pass it on to consumers.

“While we absorb the increasing cost of tyres, will the customers not be the victims (eventually)?

“This is because we have to cope with the increasing cost and pass it down (to consumers),” he said.

According to Chai, traders were reluctant to hike the price of tyres in consideration of folks from the middle and lower income groups.

“But, we really have no alternative when our costs are increased”.

Towards this end, he believed this could cause a ripple effect and affect the prices of other goods in the market.

“We have no other alternative, really, but to hike our transportation prices,” he reiterated.

He, therefore, called on the state government to reconsider the association’s plea calling for the abolishment of the state sales tax on imported tyres, in the interest of the public.