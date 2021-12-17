Uggah calls on Betong voters to head to polls tomorrow

KUCHING (Dep 17): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has appealed to voters in Betong to come out in full force to cast their votes tomorrow.

He made the call today when launching a motorcycle convoy of 60 riders in Betong.

The convoy route covered villages near the town and Uggah’s longhouse in Spaoh.

Separately, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Bukit Sari candidate and incumbent asked the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) to be prepared for the coming landas season expected from January till February next year.

“We have seen in the past how bridges were swept away by raging flood waters and roads cut off by floods to deny people access to town and other areas.

“We have also seen how people needed to be rescued or for food and other aid to be sent to them,” he said when concluding a briefing for Rela members in Betong yesterday.

He said it is very important for Rela to ensure an effective communication system is in place.

“The victims they will need to reach out to us, and we to them. This will allow us to know if they need help and so forth,” he said, adding the people should also be prepared for what to do when facing floods.