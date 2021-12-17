Voters showing Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated, placed in special tent to cast votes

KUCHING (Dec 17): Voters exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms such as coughing, sore throat or breathing difficulty with body temperature reading of over 37.5 degrees Celsius will be isolated and placed at a special tent for them to cast their votes.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the Election Commission (EC), they will also be required to wear double face masks and disposable latex gloves when casting their votes at the special tent.

This also applies to voters classified as Person Under Investigation (PUI) and Person Under Surveillance (PUS).

“PUI and PUS voters who wish to cast their votes will need to seek permission from the District Health Officer overseeing the Surveillance and Observation Order before going out to vote and will be subject to the infection risk assessment done by the officer. They will need to comply with the strict guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“PUI and PUS voters are to be isolated and placed at a designated special tent. They are also required to use their own transport to go to the polling centre and are not allowed to use public transport,” the EC said.

EC Sarawak director Jasni Jubli when speaking at the Bicara Sarawak talk show on Dec 14 said that the special tents will be handled by MoH personnel.

“Voters will have to undergo body temperature checks and if they exhibit symptoms, they will be placed at a special tent which will be managed by MoH personnel.

“For those not showing symptoms, they can just go to the polling centre where they will have to undergo four phases to sanitise their hands.

“Firstly when entering the centre; secondly when entering the line; thirdly when their fingers are covered with indelible ink; and lastly before exiting the polling centre. They also have to observe social distancing,” he said.

According to the SOPs, Covid-19 positive voters are not allowed to exit their treatment location (hospital, quarantine centre, treatment centre, house) to go out to vote in line with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

For voters in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) localities, they are required to undergo RTK Antigen test within 24 hours before the voting date.

It added that only those who have tested negative and obtained permission from the police are allowed to go out to vote.

“Voters must submit the related documents such as voter information from the MySPR Semak app or from the EC portal to the police,” said the SOP.

The SOP said the recommended time for each voter to vote is stated when a voter reviews voting information through the mySPR Semak app or at EC Voter Register Review portal to control the number of voters coming to the polling centre, which is open from 7.30am to 5pm.

The recommended time frame is as follows: 7.30 am to 9.30 am; 9.30 am to 11.30 am; 11.30am to 1.30pm; 11.30am to 1.30pm;1.30pm to 3.30pm; and 3.30pm to 5pm.

Voters are required to scan the MySejahtera QR code or write their particulars in the provided logbook (name, phone number, tempererature reading, time)

The use of hand sanitisers, face masks and observing physical distancing are necessary when voters are at the polling centre.

Voters who have casted their votes are to leave the polling centre immediately.