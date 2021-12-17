Wan Junaidi: S’wakians of mixed marriages can now buy, own native land

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sarawakians of mixed marriages between natives and non-natives can now purchase and own native land following the passing of the amendment to Article 161A of the Federal Constitution in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Of course they should be allowed to own native land including inheriting customary rights land,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar when contacted yesterday.

When asked if children of mixed marriages can now apply to enter Universiti Institute Teknologi Mara (UiTM), he said: “They should be accorded equal treatment (with what Bumiputeras have) and be given the same privileges under Article 153 of Federal Constitution.”

Article 153 provides for the special privileges afforded to natives or Bumiputeras.

“Offhand, I was told within the context of the existing Article 161A(6), there might be about 25 per cent of such marriages in Sarawak. But certainly the National Registration Department would be able to give precise figure.”

Feeling of unfairness and the heartache of suffering in silence for so long had triggered the proposal to amend Article 161A, said Wan Junaidi, who was the one proposing the amendment to the article in the first place to the state government.

“I was looking at the Sarawak State Cabinet, and friends around me. It was totally unfair for those who fell in love and got married, bore children with a person of different birth place, ethnicity and race be discriminated and disallowed to inherit properties like land and right to claim right under the State Law, that I made the suggestion,” he said.

However, what had held up the proposal before was lack of public awareness.

“You know awareness could happen when literacy of generation has increased. Furthermore, the state has the mechanism to address the problem by granting ‘native status’ to the non-native. But when the mechanism is overloaded with burden, the need to address becomes critical. This too triggered the move,” he shared.

Wan Junaidi said he did know if associations linked to mixed marriages in Sarawak had anything to do with the proposal to amend Article 161A.

“I do not know. Being an interested party I am not informed about it. I know that I was suffering in silence, like may be thousand others,” said Wan Junaidi whose wife, Datin Feona, is Chinese.

He then thanked the MPs for providing two-thirds majority approval to the amendment bill in Parliament.

“Well as far as I am concerned, give back the authority to decide on the native status of Sarawak citizens. This is consistent with the status of ‘autonomy of the State’ rather than letting the Federal authority to determine it from the Federal Constitution’s perspective,” he said.

Despite the timing, the approval was not due to the state election being held now.

“It never crossed my mind when I posed the idea to YAB CM (Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and the State Attorney General during the YAB CM’s engagement with the MPs back then.

“When it was mooted and proposed, we didn’t even know when the election was to be held. Everything was coincidental,” said Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersati (PBB) supreme council member.