Covid-19: Sarawak records 36 new cases

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak today logged 36 new Covid-19 infections which were recorded in seven districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,033.

Topping the list was Kuching with 16 cases, followed by Sibu (7), Miri (6), Lawas (3), Sarikei (2) and one each in Bintulu and Mukah.

The new cases today consisted of three Category 5 cases involving patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support and a Category 3 case (patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support).

The 32 other cases were of Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,615.