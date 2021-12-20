Dr Sim: Storm victims in Moyan will receive immediate assistance from state govt

KUCHING (Dec 20): The victims of the storm which happened at Taman Puteri, Moyan Square yesterday will receive immediate assistance from the state government, said Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to him, among the assistance that will be given is a house repair programme for houses that were badly affected by the storm.

“Through the programme, the victims can repair their houses to some extent apart from receiving food aid from the state and central governments,” he told the media when visiting the storm victims in Taman Puteri today.

Dr Sim explained that for now, various agencies have come down to look into the situation and help the victims tidy up and clean the affected housing estates.

“Besides that, the Social Welfare Department is also here to provide assistance.”

Dr Sim added that no casualties were reported from the incident, although the roofs of 21 houses were blown off by strong winds yesterday.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, who said that the government would extend assistance to the victims in stages.

“For a start, the victims were given food aid and some money to ease their burdens.

“Further assistance will be given after several agencies and authorities assess the damage suffered,” he said.

Regarding preparations for the unpredictable weather, Jaul said that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was “ready” to face any situation.

“SDMC is currently operating and activating all SDMC operations centres throughout the division.

“Besides that, all communities are always vigilant and prepared in the face of uncertain weather after this,” he said.