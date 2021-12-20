EAC recommends eight change agendas to spur economy post-Covid

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Economic Action Council (EAC) secretariat has identified eight change agendas for the government to consider as strategic thrusts to drive the national economic transformation in the new post-Covid-19 crisis landscape.

These are outlined in its document titled “Resetting Malaysia: Aligning to The New Economic Landscape”, which cover aspects such as economic digitalisation, application of advanced technologies, formulation of globalisation strategies, strengthening of shared responsibility, governance and sustainability, talent provision, empowerment of public services and a fair and competitive market, and addressing vulnerabilities and corporate transformation.

EAC executive director Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali said this approach was taken to ensure a conclusive and comprehensive proposal is made based on the experience, observations and views of all parties, especially in the wake of the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposed changes focus on the structural aspects required for Malaysia to continue to excel in line with the new economic landscape,” he said in a statement today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Noor Azlan handed over the 143-page document, which lists 30 main focus areas and 153 change initiatives recommended by the secretariat, to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after an EAC meeting today.

The document is a report on the findings from intensive engagement sessions and workshops held since last year with ministries and government agencies, the private sector, academics and stakeholders from various industries and institutions. – Bernama