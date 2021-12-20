Heart patient returns home after successful operation

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 20): Society for The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) led by its president, Datuk Eva Susau, welcomed Faizal home at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport after a successful operation at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

Susau said SOSHF was approached on Dec 6 this year by the consultant doctor and the Welfare Unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital about Faizal and his condition.

“Flight and medical arrangements were made and secured as soon as possible. Faizal needed an immediate operation to have a second chance in life.

“Faizal left for Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8 for an immediate operation as his heart was getting weaker and weaker each day,” she said.

Faizal, Susau added, is one of the three children under the ‘Save My Heart’ Campaign to raise RM150,000.

On Dec 12, Faizal underwent an aortic valve reconstruction procedure using his own pericardial tissue. The procedure is called the Ozaki repair. After the operation, Faizal recovered fast and came home on Sunday, so he could further recuperate and be cared for.

He will follow up with the doctor at the children’s hospital or the cardiac unit in Queen Elizabeth Hospital II, Susau said, adding, “We hope to see Faizal bounce back to his usual healthy self soon and wish him the best of health and happiness.”

Faizal, she said, was advised to take as much rest as possible and to avoid carrying anything to conserve every drop of energy he has.

SOSHF, she said, also provided Fatimah, his mother with moral support, and encouragement during this period.

“Thank you for the many supporters and friends who have tuned on to our FB live streaming celebration on Saturday evening. Thank you for your generous giving we have collected RM57,283 on Sunday and we hope more is coming as we are still short of the funds to pay for the medical operation costs of Herlena eight, and baby Hisyam, nine months old.

“It is my hope that this Christmas, do remember our less fortunate children who may need to undergo heart operation in order to have a second chance to live,” she said.