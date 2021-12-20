Home Ministry to issue registration to Muda as political party

HULU LANGAT (Dec 20) — The Home Ministry (KDN) will issue a registration letter for Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as a political party, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

According to him, the decision was made after discussing the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and several party leaders.

“I will not appeal against the decision made by the court and when there is no appeal, we will issue a registration letter for Muda,” he told reporters after handing over aid to flood victims at Batu 18, Kampung Jawa near here, today.

Also present were the Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

On Dec 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court issued an order for the Home Minister to register Muda as a political party within 14 days.

Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin made the decision after allowing a judicial review application filed by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 individuals to challenge the decision of the Home Minister and the Registration of Societies (RoS) in dismissing their appeal to register Muda as a political party. — Bernama