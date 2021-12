KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Malaysia today recorded 2,589 additional Covid-19 cases, which is also the first time such figures have fallen below the 3,000 mark since early May 2021.

The last time that daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia fell below the 3,000-mark was on May 4, when 2,500 Covid-19 cases were reported.

With the addition of the 2,589 Covid-19 cases today, the total tally so far since the pandemic began is over 2.7 million cases or 2,721,544 cases. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME