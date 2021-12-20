MetMalaysia refutes storm claims on social media

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) refuted information of a storm from Typhoon Rai which went viral on various social media platforms including Whatsapp recently.

MetMalaysia in a statement today, said Typhoon Rai is now moving towards southeast Da Nang, Vietnam at about 20 kilometers per hour and is away from Malaysia.

“The latest Typhoon Rai advice was issued by MetMalaysia at 2.45 pm today and will be updated every three hours,” said the statement.

Therefore, MetMalaysia would like to remind the people to obtain verified information on the weather forecast and warnings from the official website and social media of MetMalaysia or via hotline 1-300-22-1638 and myCuaca application.

“MetMalaysia stressed that disseminating fake or unverified news is liable to face action under Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” according to MetMalaysia.

Recently, a website and social media gave continuous rain warning involving 12 states including Kuala Lumpur purportedly due to the tail of Typhoon Rai.

In this regard, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) advised the people not to spread fake information via SMS or social media which is an offence under Section 211 and 233 of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1988. — Bernama