PKR Baram to hold election post-mortem after Christmas

MIRI (Dec 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram will hold a special meeting after Christmas to analyse the results of the just-concluded 12th state election.

PKR Baram chairman Roland Engan said the post-mortem is necessary to chart the party’s way forward.

“We will continue with our struggle for the people of Baram and for change,” he said in a statement.

He congratulated Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for winning all three seats under the Baram parliamentary seat – Marudi, Mulu, and Telang Usan.

“Keadilan Baram respects the decision made by the people who had given the mandate to GPS to continue serving the people of Baram.

“The party also respects the support the people had towards candidates from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), who also contested in all three seats this election,” he said.

Roland, who contested in Mulu, received just 787 votes in a four-cornered fight against incumbent Datuk Gerawat Gala (GPS) – 3,573 votes, Son Radu (PSB) – 810 votes, and Richard Ibuh (PBK) – 193 votes.

PKR lost all 28 seats that it contested across the state.