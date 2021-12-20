Police searching for Tiong King Guan to solve murder of Sibu branch manager

SIBU (Dec 20): The police are looking for Tiong King Guang, 35, to solve the 2012 murder case of former HSBC Sibu branch manager Wong Jing Kui.

Acting Sibu police chief said that Tiong is from No. 6A, Lorong 31, Jalan Oya here.

He said that anyone with information of Tiong’s whereabouts can call Sibu Crime Investigation Division chief DSP Hadian Keria at 017-4114341 or ASP Musa Dolmat (013-5082919) or any nearest police station.

Tiong was accused together with the deceased’s wife, Ling Hang Tsyr, of abetting the principal accused, 28-year-old Ling Hoe Ing, in killing the victim at his house at Jalan Ulu Sg Merah at about 1.30am.

Hoe Ing was sentenced to 16 years jail after he pleaded guilty on Oct 1, 2013 to an alternative charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

After Hoe Ing pleaded guilty, the Sibu High Court granted Hang Tsyr and Tiong a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of their abetment charge, but the charge was reinstated in February 2015 after the prosecution filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

A warrant of arrest was then issued against Tiong, after he failed to turn up in court following the reinstatement of the charge.

Both Hang Tsyr and Tiong faced an amended charge under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetment, read with Section 302 for murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

In Oct 2017, Hang Tsyr was sentenced to death by the Sibu High Court after being found guilty of abetting the murder of her husband and was ordered to be held in the Kuching Prison pending the outcome of her appeal against the sentence.

On Oct 8, 2019, Hang Tsyr was acquitted from the charge by te Court of Appeal.

Tiong in the meantime remains at large.