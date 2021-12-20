Speaker’s ‘pantun’ livens up last day of Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Second Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament adjourned sine die today after sitting for 33 days from Oct 25, with 16 bills tabled and passed, including the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022).

The sitting has also made history when it passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with a more than two-third majority on Dec 14.

The amendments were made to strengthen the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

Also passed in this session were the Finance Bill 2021; Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2021; Patents (Amendment) Bill 2021; Copyright (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which was scheduled to end on Dec 16, has been extended by one day until today to enable the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021 to be discussed and decided.

However, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin postponed the tabling of the bill for the second and third reading to the next session.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, livened up his closing speech with a ‘pantun’ recital describing the antics of several members of Parliament, including P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan), RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong ), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) and Khairy (BN-Rembau).

The pantun, among others, read:

Batu Kawan berwarna-warni,

Jelutong pula tidak habis berdiri,

Setiap hari kita di sini,

Amanah rakyat kita penuhi.

Yang Amat Berhormat Bera orangnya tenang,

Rembau pula orangnya tampan,

Yang Dipertua kadang-kadang memanglah naik berang,

Namun apa-apa pun dihati tak pernah disimpan.

Azhar said the session this time was held taking into account the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic with various measures taken including requiring those attending the sitting to conduct RTK Ag saliva tests on a regular basis and encouraging all the MPs to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. – Bernama