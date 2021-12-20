TBLBW ends after eight days of gruelling expedition

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 20): After eight gruelling yet amazing days from December 12 to 19, the Trans Borneo Land Below the Wind (TBLBW) 2021 event finally came to a close, with a closing dinner at Seafest Hotel, Semporna, followed by a final overland convoy home to Kota Kinabalu from Semporna.

In his closing speech, North Borneo Explorer Director and TBLBW Event Director, Anuar Ghani, commended his team for a great job done and a high level of teamwork that was tested time and time again during bridge-building, obstacle-clearing and winching works in the off-road driving and recovery portions of the expedition.

The teams also displayed a great level of teamwork in performing field repairs on the vehicles. All these efforts require patience under pressure, as well as high technical skills.

“This event would never have been a success without the cooperation from the Sabah Forestry Department that was gracious enough in allowing us to enter Ulu Tongod Tangkulap Forest Reserve,” said Anuar, adding that the teams were also given special permission to enter and set up camp at Mamut, Mesilau and Bohey Dulang.

There were several delays due to technical mishaps when several vehicles broke down, while some required a thorough check-up to ensure that they would make it through the challenging hardcore terrains of the Tangkulap Forest Reserve. Nonetheless, in an unbeatable spirit of camaraderie, the teams stuck with one another to make sure that all members and vehicles were safe for the remaining journey.

The Hard Core Class teams, with a total of 15 modified 4x4s and 45 participants, had spent their first night camping in Mamut, Ranau for a night, followed by four days and three nights in the Tangkulap Forest Reserve and another night in Kun Kun before regrouping with the Touring Class teams at the Batu Putih Community Centre, underneath the Kinabatangan bridge and, subsequently, proceeding to the Bohey Dulang of Island of Semporna as the event came to a close.

The Touring Class participants, also with 15 4x4s and 45 participants, however, had skipped the challenging terrains to visit popular tourist attractions in Sabah, such as Mesilau, Sabah Tea Garden, the Agnes Keith House and Sepilok, before regrouping with the rest of the participants.

One of the Hard Core Class participants who is also a first-time off-roading participant, Nova Renata, said that the event provided an amazing experience for first-timers who had never gotten a chance to visit a protected forest reserve before.

“Some of the places that we visited, such as Mamut and Ulu Telupid Forest Reserve, are protected from public access, therefore, participating in this event provided me with an opportunity to visit places that I would, otherwise, never could have seen travelling on my own,” said Nova.

Registered Nurse, Kellyn Chung, who had participated in previous off-roading events as part of the official medic team said that the jungle had always given her a sense of escapism and healing from everyday stress and that she would gladly come back for more years to come.

“I am already looking forward to next year’s expedition! The friendship built and the experience gained are worth getting through the mud and occasional leech bites,” said Kellyn.

Anuar announced that next year, the organiser is planning to bring back TBLBW to Kalimantan where the expedition had gone to in 2019, prior to the two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from being a 4×4 tourism promotion initiative, TBLBW also initiated CSR projects in which Yayasan Takwa and Amal Malaysia had donated 1,100 food and health packs around the route to be distributed to the asnaf community, pre, during and post-expedition. This donation is valued at around RM33,000.

Participants with valid scuba diving licences were also invited to take part in a coral replanting project in Bohey Dulang Island, as part of the CSR initiative by TBLBW.

TBLBW was organised with the intention of mobilising local tourism, which was semi-paralysed by the pandemic. The event was set to attract more attention towards community-based and rural tourism set in beautiful Sabah, whose amazing natural landscapes had been largely left untouched and unappreciated throughout the past year or so.