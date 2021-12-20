Thumping majority in Dudong shows voters’ desire for Tiong to serve them, says PDP man

SIBU (Dec 20): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s huge 5,806-vote majority is clear indication of Dudong folks’ strong desire for him to serve them, said Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai.

The PDP central zone vice chairman thanked voters for giving Tiong the chance in the Dudong constituency.

“Tiong is the elected representative who can serve and speak up for the people and he is certainly who the people need,” Lau said.

Tiong garnered 9,390 votes to beat his nearest challenger Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Wong Hui Ping who collected 3,584 votes.

The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Paul Ling was third with 2,724 votes, followed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Jane Lau – 1,779 votes, Independent Fadhil Mohd Isa – 1,178 votes, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru’s (PBDSB) Julius Enchana’s – 93 votes, Independent Engga Unchat – 225 votes, and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Josephine Lau – 212 votes.

From the 34,955 registered voters in the constituency, 60.46 per cent cast their ballots on Saturday.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP and the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, was born and lived in Dudong during his younger days.