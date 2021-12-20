Tiong to create committees to look after matters in Dudong

SIBU (Dec 20): Newly-elected Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said he will engage different communities to create committees to look after matters in specific areas in the constituency soon.

Tiong, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, believed that through these committees, they will be able to discuss and formulate the right strategies and guidelines to resolve each issue or problem with the correct solution together.

“This would also take cooperating with each other. Together we can all start building a liveable, peaceful and developing Dudong. Come to me if you need to report any problems,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, said after his thumping victory in Dudong, he will not be resting but will immediately get down to work for the benefit of the constituents.

“It is the best way we can thank the voters for their support and giving a chance for us to serve you. Once again, this is a victory for all the voters of Dudong.

“It is a great start to support each other to make Dudong better. It is an opportunity for us to work hand in hand and I look forward to work with people in my hometown (Dudong) to create a better future,” he added.

Tiong took the opportunity to expressed his appreciation to the media for being very supportive of the party’s efforts to win Dudong.

“I also cannot thank our voters enough for this trust and support. Without you, there can be no victory and no way to achieve new heights for Dudong,” he said.

Tiong won the Dudong seat with a majority of 5,804 votes. He received 9,390 votes in a eight-cornered fight during the just concluded state election.

Tiong defeated Wong Hie Ping of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who obtained 3,584 votes, Jane Lau of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) (1,779), DAP’s Paul Ling Fong (2,724), independent candidate Fadhil Mohd Isa (1,178), Julius Enchana Jaspher Ancho of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) (893) and Josephine Lau Kiew Ping of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) (212).

Another independent candidate Engga Unchat who pulled out of the race at the last minute garnered 225 votes.