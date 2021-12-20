Worker’s left arm crushed by machine in accident at oil palm estate in Kidurong

BINTULU (Dec 20): An accident that occurred at an oil palm estate in Kidurong near here early today left a worker with a horrific injury.

According to Fire and Rescue station chief Christus Buson, his team received an emergency call at 10.25am about a worker whose left arm got trapped inside an oil palm waste machine.

“The worker is an Indonesian, aged 30.

“Upon the arrival of my team at the scene, they confirmed the incident where the upper part of the worker’s left arm was crushed inside some parts of the machine.

“The firefighters worked together to release the victim from the machine, a feat that took almost an hour.

“The worker survives the horrific ordeal, and is now receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital,” he said.

The operation concluded at 11.30am.