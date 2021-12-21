Bersatu also eyes Tuaran seat

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Tuaran is expected to be a hotly contested parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno have staked a claim on it.

Bersatu Tuaran division deputy chief Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali believes that the division is on the right track to win the seat based on the strength of its grassroots.

“Looking at the influence, support and strength of Bersatu in Tuaran, it is time for this party to field its candidate here (in the parliamentary seat) in the next election,” said Abdul Kassim in a statement here on Tuesday.

However, he said that the party would first discuss its intention with the other component parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition to avoid any unwanted clashes.

Abdul Kassim opined that Sulaman (a state constituency in Tuaran) assemblyman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s position as Chief Minister will give the party an extra edge.

“As for now, we are intending to contest in the seat under Bersatu,” he said.

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau won the seat in the previous general election under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket after he garnered 22,494 votes.

On Sunday, Umno Tuaran chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said it is the most opportune time for the party to contest in the seat which was given to Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Upko in the past.

“But Upko is no longer in BN, so this is the best opportunity for Umno to offer ourselves so that we can be the voice of the rakyat in Parliament. I am confident that many constituents in Tuaran want a change of their representative (in Parliament) and as they have yet to test Umno’s capability, maybe this will be the time for them to do so,” said Abdul Rahman after officiating Umno Tuaran’s annual delegates conference.

The GRS government comprises PN (made up of Bersatu, STAR and SAPP), BN and PBS.

The other state seats in Tuaran are Pantai Dalit, held by BN, and Tamparuli and Kiulu, both held by PBS.