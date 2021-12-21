Bukit Semuja rep hopes CM will establish human resource ministry in new state cabinet

KUCHING (Dec 21): Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus hopes that a new ministry overseeing human resources development can be established in the soon-to-be announced new Sarawak cabinet.

He believes if there is a state Human Resource Ministry, there will be proper planning of human capital development according to the state’s needs.

He said there are still pending issues related to human resources and manpower in the state, such as dissatisfaction over racial ratio and representation in both public and private sectors.

“There has to be proper dissemination of proper courses (needed for skilled manpower) and matching of qualification and jobs.

“We need to address this immediately to achieve the vision of turning Sarawak into a developed state in 2030,” he said.

John, who was re-elected to his second term as assemblyman, hoped his suggestion for the new ministry will be considered and looked at seriously.

“I am willing to be part of the team to address it. The newer generation such as our young people are looking forward anxiously for better and new job opportunities,” he said.

John was one of the 76 candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who won in the state election held last Saturday.

He won Bukit Semuja with a bigger majority compared to his debut in 2016, which was 4,705 vote-majority after defeating three other contenders.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was sworn in again as Chief Minister at the Astana Negeri on Saturday night, has yet to announce his new cabinet line up.

There have been talks that the Chief Minister may announce a new ministry to realise pledges and aspirations in the GPS manifesto, which amongst others was to aim to make Sarawak a developed and high-income state by 2030.

Prior to the polls, there were 13 ministries including the Chief Minister’s Office.