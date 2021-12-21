Covid-19: 31 new cases in Sarawak today, all in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak recorded 31 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, all of which involved individuals with no to mild symptoms (Category 1 and 2), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said the cases were reported in ten districts with Kuching recording 10 infections.

This was followed by Lawas with seven cases, Sibu (6), Miri (2), and one each in Bintulu, Lundu, Serian, Tanjung Manis, Tatau and Subis.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,064.

There were also no deaths reported from Covid-19 complications today, leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,615.