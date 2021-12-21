Tuesday, December 21
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Covid-19: 31 new cases in Sarawak today, all in Categories 1-2

Covid-19: 31 new cases in Sarawak today, all in Categories 1-2

0
Posted on Sarawak

A man reacts as a medical worker takes a swab sample to test for Covid-19. — Bernama photo

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak recorded 31 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, all of which involved individuals with no to mild symptoms (Category 1 and 2), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said the cases were reported in ten districts with Kuching recording 10 infections.

This was followed by Lawas with seven cases, Sibu (6), Miri (2), and one each in Bintulu, Lundu, Serian, Tanjung Manis, Tatau and Subis.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,064.

There were also no deaths reported from Covid-19 complications today, leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,615.

Recommended Posts