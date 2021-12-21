Covid-19: Over 22 mln adults nationwide fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): A total of 22,817,909 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.8 per cent of the group or 23,123,189 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, comprising those aged between 12 and 17, 86.9 per cent or 2,736,688 individuals have completed the vaccination, while 2,834,774 individuals or 90 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 145,004 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, involving 3,241 first dose, 4,325 second dose and 137,438 as booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 56,034,257, including 4,717,084 booster doses. — Bernama