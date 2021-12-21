Four GPS reps vow to make Sibu more vibrant, progressive

SIBU (Dec 21): The four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives here vow to work hand-in-hand in putting Sibu back on track and making it more vibrant and progressive than before.

According to Michael Tiang of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), which is a component of GPS, this riverine town is lacking in terms of development.

“I am glad that GPS has won four seats in Sibu, namely Dudong, Pelawan, Bukit Assek and Nangka.

“We will put Sibu into GPS government’s development plan and together, we will share the development resources to make Sibu better as what we have promised.

“My colleague, Joseph (Chieng, also of SUPP) is going to push the agenda for the redevelopment of Bukit Assek,” he told reporters when met during a GPS walkabout at Sibu Central Market yesterday.

In the just-concluded 12th state election, Tiang and Chieng won Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats, respectively, which were previously held by Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), also a component of GPS, won Dudong, which was previously held by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Dr Annuar Rapaee, who represents Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), retained Nangka seat for GPS.

Another state seat in Sibu, Bawang Assan, was claimed by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh who is PSB president.

Adding on, Tiang said he would set out to realise his ‘six-strategy plan’ for Pelawan.

“I will sit down with Dr Annuar and talk about creating more platforms and activities for the youths.”

Tiang also said together with Chieng, they would continue to tackle issues besetting the urban constituencies.

“We (our areas) them share common issues such as (those related to) drainage and housing; now, we’re able to effectively voice out (these issues) in view of us being members of the state government.”

Meanwhile, Chieng said his first priority would be addressing drainage and road problems.

“It is also very important for me to be involved in the master-planning of Bukit Assek redevelopment.

“With four GPS elected representatives in Sibu, it is very important for us to form a strong team in order to implement our manifesto under GPS,” he added.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu Hawkers Welfare Association chairman Capt Tan Hong Kiang, Sibu Small Shopowners Association chairman Tie Chi Chai, and SUPP Bukit Assek treasurer Raymond Tiong also joined the walkabout.