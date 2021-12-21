GPS denies any affiliation with user posting racially-offensive remarks on Facebook

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has categorically denied any involvement and affiliation with a Facebook account, which uploaded a derogatory statement late Sunday that could be taken as inciting hatred and disunity between the Muslims and non-Muslims in Sarawak.

In pointing this out, GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the account-holder had abused the GPS name and logo in posting the provocative comment that specifically linked the religion of Islam and the Malay race.

“We believe that this is a desperate attempt by certain quarters that are out to tarnish the image and reputation of GPS following its stunning victory in the just-concluded 12th Sarawak election.

“This irresponsible account-holder is using the subject of religion as a way to provoke the non-Muslims.

“GPS calls upon all to not be influenced by such dirty tactics played up by the irresponsible quarters, which are out to create discord among members of our racially and religiously diverse society,” said Nanta, who is the federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, in a statement yesterday.