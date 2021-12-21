Half-cooked Penampang Master Plan need massive improvements

PENAMPANG (Dec 21): The Penampang Proposed Development Master Plan will need a massive improvement before it can be gazetted, said Pritchard Gumbaris, Political Secretary to Penampang member of parliament Darell Leiking.

He said this after the workshop organized by the Sabah Town and Regional Planning Department was held on December 15 and 16 at Lintas Platinum Hotel, Penampang.

The workshop failed to convince the attendees, the readiness of the Proposed Penampang Master Development Plan. It was attended by the parliamentarian and both Moyog and Kepayan State Assemblyman office, Penampang District Office, Penampang District Councillors, State Public Works Department (JKR), Sabah Environmental Protection Department, Penampang Fire Department, Sewerage Department, Land and Survey Department, Water Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), Malaysia Architect Association (Sabah), The Institution of Engineers Malaysia, Sabah Housing And Real Estate Developers Association, and Moyog and Kepayan Community Development Leaders Unit.

During the workshop, the Town Planning admitted that they have not incorporated JKR and DID future master plan into the proposed Penampang Master Development Plan.

The absence of the much needed critical government agencies’ future master plan has caused unrest among the attendees because the drafted development plan does not reflect the current condition and the future planning for each zoning area.

“How can you justify the zoning without the inclusion of all the government agencies’ future master plan? How can a flood-prone area without any DID future master plan be earmarked for residential area? How many more future housing areas will be built knowing that the areas are going to be flooded five times a year and even so, where is the DID’s future master plan to solve the flood problem? The best example will be Taman Shangri La at Kibabaig, the area is known for the frequent flood but Development Plan (DP) still approved by the Penampang District Office years ago. The new Penampang Development Master Plan is meant to become future guidance when considering any DP approval,” stressed Pritchard.

What was even shocking, DID admitted not to have any future master plan to tackle the flood even though they have the flood map in their possession for Penampang while JKR said their future master plan is still in progress and will incorporate them into the Penampang proposed Development Master Development Plan once it is ready.

“No wonder Penampang has endless flood situation and it is all because DID does not have any future plan apart from project based plan as in the Moyog Flood Mitigation Project which is expected to be completed in 2023 but nothing to indicate DID’s future master plan. Many housing and businesses in Bundusan are becoming flood-prone areas. Many areas have to endure multiple flood incidents this year alone. This will affect any potential investors coming into Penampang district and will have an effect over property value but if the Proposed Penampang Development Master Plan is more detailed; investors and house buyers can use them as reference knowing proper planning is in place,” stressed Pritchard.

The workshop was an eye opener for the Penampang District Office and many of the comments from the attendees mostly professionals were that the Proposed Master Plan were incomplete and must be improved before it can be gazetted. The proposed improvement were to incorporate all government agencies’ future master plan to tackle traffic congestions and flood issue, to add planning for hospital, more industrial zones, interstate bus terminal to take advantage of the up and coming Kota Kinabalu City Hall Northern and Southern Terminals, to add more forest conservation cum tourism zone and a few more suggestions.

“We are grateful to the Town Planning and Penampang District Office for conducting the workshop because now many realize that the proposed Penampang Master Plan need massive improvements and should not be rushed to be gazetted when the plan is still half cooked, especially when traffic congestion and flood issue solutions are not included. Public dialogue must be conducted because this involve the livelihood of the people and their opinions and suggestions should not be sidelined. It is better to be late than to regret in the future,” said Pritchard.