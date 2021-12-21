Malaysia adds another 43 people to Covid-19 death toll

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): The Health Ministry recorded 43 Covid-19 deaths, including eight who died before reaching hospitals, in the past 24 hours.

This puts the cumulative deaths to 31,135 to date. Brought-in-dead cases alone number 6,294 since the pandemic started last year.

Granular data on the CovidNow website also shows that Malaysia’s fatality remains at 11 per one million people, at least in the past two weeks.

The fatality rate overall for the country remains at 1.1 per cent of the total of 2,715,171 cases to date.

The state with the most deaths on average remains Terengganu, with 34 fatalities per one million people.

The Klang Valley, comprising Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, recorded only seven deaths per one million people as at midnight, despite having the most number of infections at 995,284 people.

Covid-19 infections

Currently, there are also 52,218 active Covid-19 cases with the majority of cases or 84.6 per cent (44,201) being under home quarantine.

Only 7.4 per cent or 3,872 people are being treated at quarantine centres while 3,766 or 7.2 per cent are being treated in hospitals.

Of those treated in hospitals, 169 are ventilated while 210 others are treated in the intensive care unit without the need of respiratory aid. — Malay Mail