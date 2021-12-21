National Trust Fund allocation increased to RM6 bln to ensure adequate vaccine supply

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): The government has decided to increase the National Trust Fund (KWAN) allocation to RM6 billion from RM5 billion previously to ensure a sufficient supply of vaccines, including booster doses, for not only the adult population but also teenagers.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said based on the current assessment, it is critical for everyone to be given a booster dose especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“To safeguard the people’s wellbeing, the government will act proactively and continue to monitor the situation from time to time,” he said during his winding-up speech for the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) in the Dewan Negara today.

Responding to Senator Lim Hui Ying’s “conjecture” on a lack of transparency in the Covid-19 vaccine purchase and use of KWAN, Tengku Zafrul clarified that he had previously announced during the Budget 2021 tabling that it would cost more than RM3 billion to procure the Covid-19 vaccines required for Malaysians.

”However, given that the supply volume and prices had not been finalised by the vaccine suppliers at the time, no specific allocation was made under the RM322.5 billion Budget 2021,” he explained.

Only by March 2021, which was after the government conducted negotiations for the vaccine supply for up to 120 per cent of the Malaysian population, did the government decide RM5 billion was needed for vaccine supply procurement and other expenses related to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), the minister said.

To expedite the implementation of PICK so that it could be completed by December 2021, the government decided to finance the PICK expenditure of RM5 billion by tapping KWAN, he said.

“By having the resources dedicated for PICK implementation, Malaysia was recognised as having among the fastest vaccination rates in the world. To date, more than 97 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated and this has reduced the number of Covid-19 cases as well as the ICU (intensive care unit) utilisation rate, which is now below 60 per cent,” he said.

He added that these achievements allowed for nearly all the states in the country to transition to the fourth phase of the National Recovery Plan. – Bernama