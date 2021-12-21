PBDSB still new party, yet to gain momentum, says defeated Marudi candidate

MIRI (Dec 21): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is a relatively new party that has yet to gain momentum, said its Marudi candidate Sawing Kedit.

PBDSB, which was registered in 2013, contested in 11 seats in the 12th state election and lost all of them.

“Therefore, we hope that we would be able to open more branches and recruit more party members in the near future, to further strengthen our party.

“The party will be having a meeting to conduct a post-mortem on our performance,” he said when contacted.

On his own campaign, Sawing said he experienced financial constraints that dampened his efforts to reach out to all longhouses and settlements in the constituency.

He said he would continue to highlight issues affecting the people, including the need for better infrastructure and Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issues despite his loss.

“As far as my future in politics is concerned, I will still be going around and talking to people on many issues that may affect them and possibly highlight them, even though I was not given the mandate in the just-concluded election.

“I will continue serving the people to the best of my ability,” he said.

Sawing lost his deposit after securing only 124 votes in the election, along with Elias Lipi Mat of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) – 373 votes and Gilbert Young of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) – 101 votes.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Incumbent Datu Dr Penguang Manggil retained the seat with a 5,976-vote majority when he polled 8,169 votes, while Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) garnered 2,193 votes.