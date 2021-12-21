PDP chief slams baseless rumours about money politics behind GPS victory

BINTULU (Dec 21): Rumours about money politics being the reason behind the overwhelming victory recorded by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the just-concluded state election are unfounded, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has stressed.

He further says such accusation is causing unnecessary restlessness among the people.

“Unless these baseless speculations stop, legal actions may be resorted in order to stop (spread of) fake news and further misunderstandings,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong, who won Dudong seat for GPS in the polls last weekend, added that these rumours centred mostly on alleged money politics, which had unfairly and without evidence disparaged election campaigners and party staff.

“Some say others (voters) received money, while they did not.

“Is anyone’s reputation and dignity worth risking for a mere RM100 or RM1,000 – worth risking so that they could be blamed later on?” he argued.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, welcomed constituents to ask the Bintulu people if they had been paid for their votes in the past five parliamentary terms.

“I believe the people of Bintulu would just slap the faces of those making such irresponsible allegations and spread fake news.”

According to Tiong, the relevant law agencies have already arrested and questioned several suspects over the spread of a baseless rumour about vote-buying.

He said these people should be held responsible under the law for their actions, while calling upon everyone to stay rational and not indulge in spreading allegations about vote-buying without any evidence to back up such claim.

“My personal hope is for the people to support and trust in GPS because we are able to drive local development and improve people’s standards of living.

“Through cooperation between the government and the people, we can correct past mistakes and look forward to the future of creating a better Dudong, a better Sibu and a better Sarawak – step by step,” he said.

He said with the final election results tallied, the people had made their choice and the mudslinging between the parties must now stop.

He also called upon opposition parties to put service to the people first, and work together towards development and creating a better future.