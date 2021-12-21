Political observers weigh in on whether to increase election deposit

KUCHING (Dec 21): Political observers have mixed reactions towards the idea of increasing the current state election deposit.

Dato Peter Minos, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman, says the deposit should be tripled in future elections with the aim to discourage less serious candidates.

Currently, would-be candidates in the state election must secure a RM5,000 deposit on top of another RM5,000 for clearing of campaign materials.

“RM20,000 for standing and RM10,000 for putting up and clearing posters and banners. Total RM30,000 looks reasonable, I think,” Minos suggested.

“At least that discourages the non-serious ones a bit. That would also eliminate the ‘pok nasib’ types (those pushing their luck),” he added and cited Singapore as wise and smart for having steep deposits to deter less serious candidates

“RM5,000 election deposit now is too low. Almost any Tom, Dick and Harry who tries his or her luck comes in. That makes democracy a little idiotic. A bit silly looking,” Minos asserted and dismissed the argument that increasing the deposit would contribute to stifling democracy.

Political scientist Datuk Prof Dr Jayum Jawan, however, has the opposite view on the election deposit.

“No, if any it should be abolished. Let anyone who wants to stand, stand. That is democracy. Making it mandatory to place deposits is tantamount to conscribing democracy,” he said, insisting that the process of democracy should be made easy.

“We already have too many rules that restrict democracy. It is time to remove them,” said Jayum who is attached to Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Bintulu.

“The deposit system should be abolished. Let the people decide whom they want and not the deposit to determine who can or cannot stand as candidates,” he added.

He also believed that those who had lost their election deposits in the just concluded 12th state polls were not simply because they were less serious but for some technical reasons.

“Probably for a number of reasons, firstly they could not reach out to voters due to limited space for campaign due to Covid-19 and tight rules imposed. Secondly, they may lack issues to play on. Major issues like the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) were resolved during the campaign, so the steam of MA63 had mellowed down,” he said.

Meanwhile, socio-political science expert Assoc Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the current deposit value is just fine.

“RM10,000 is an amount that is not too low and not too high. The sum is just practical enough to encourage the burning spirit of democracy and freedom of speech and rights of anyone to contest to be alive and well,” said Awang Azman who is attached to Universiti Malaya.

Professor Dr James Chin, who is based in University of Tasmania Australia, also disagreed strongly with increasing the state election deposit sum.

“The election deposit should not be increased because the whole idea behind a democratic society is that everybody including lunatics must be given chance to stand to see whether they enjoy the support of the people,” he said.

“Even now I think the RM10,000 deposits (including RM5,000 clearing deposit) are too expensive,” he argued.

“We should let everybody stand. The idea is that they stand, they lose their deposit, they learnt their lessons. Other people also can see that when there is no support, don’t waste your time.”

Chin believed that the election system should be as open as possible and that election candidates are not the real issue.

“The real issue is the registration of political parties. In Malaysia it is tightly controlled. In fact most countries have set of rules and, as a general rule, as long as you meet the rules, you can get your parties ‘automatically’ registered,” he explained.

“In Malaysia, the decision on registration is political because you’d let the minister concerned to decide on it. So that is the reason why court cases like the one where MUDA taking the minister to court exist,” he added

The just concluded Sarawak state election saw 169 out of a total of 349 candidates lost their RM5,000 deposit each when they failed to get one-eighth or 12.5 per cent of the total number of ballots cast, the Election Commission (SPR) said.

Should the figure 169 stands, SPR would be making RM845,000 from the deposit forfeitures.

For the record parties in which all of its candidates had lost deposits are Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) at 15 and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) at 11.

Meanwhile, pro-Sarawak independence Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) which fielded 73 candidates saw 66 losing their deposits while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) saw 22 out of its 28 candidates suffering the same fate.

Also 23 out of 30 independent candidates lost their deposits.