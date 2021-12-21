SDMC: Get booster shots by Feb 2022 to maintain ‘fully vaccinated’ status

KUCHING (Dec 21): Individuals in Sarawak who received the full dose of Sinovac vaccines as well as fully vaccinated individuals aged 60 and above, regardless of their primary vaccine brand, must take booster shots by February next year to maintain their ‘fully vaccinated’ status, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that if they failed to do so, their vaccination status will revert to ‘incomplete’ and they would no longer be eligible to enjoy the same privileges as fully vaccinated individuals.

The committee said this latest directive was in line with the decision made by the national Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force-Booster (CITF-B) during a meeting on Dec 8.

“The booster shots will be carried out at private clinics, private hospitals, health clinics, public health facility vaccination centres (PPVs), integrated PPVs, as well as via mobile or outreach.

“Booster doses carried out at all PPVs are free of charge including general practitioner (GP) PPVs and private hospital PPVs,” it said.

It said individuals who are eligible to receive the booster shots will receive the date of their appointment and designated health facility through the MySejahtera app.

“For those who are eligible but have yet to receive an appointment, please contact the public PPVs, government or private health clinic to obtain the date of appointment or they can walk in to any integrated PPV,” it said.