Seafood-laden truck overturns

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): A truck loaded with fresh seafood overturned and landed upside down near Taman Canggih Jalan Tuaran Bypass, here on Monday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said a distress call was made to the Lintas Fire and Rescue station at 9pm before teams were deployed to the scene.

According to investigation, the truck driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle before it skidded on the road.

The truck overturned and landed upside down with all the seafood scattered on the road.

The driver and his passenger only sustained minor injuries and were given treatment at the scene by EMRS personnel.

The operation ended at 10.54pm without any untoward incident reported, said the spokesperson.