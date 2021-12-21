Sexual assault accused gets 14 years, four strokes

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): The Sessions Court here jailed a plumber for a total of 14 years and ordered him to be four strokes of the cane for two counts of committing sexual assaults against his teenage stepdaughter two years ago.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad imposed the sentences on the 47-year-old accused after finding him guilty of both the charges on Tuesday.

On the first to the second charges, the accused was jailed for five years each and additional two years’ imprisonment each because of their relationship plus two whippings for each of the charges.

The court ordered the jail terms to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on July 10, 2019.

The accused was convicted of touching and squeezing the 13-year-and-nine-month-old victim’s breast at a house in Ranau on July 2 and 3, 2019 respectively.

Apart from the that, the court also imposed additional orders since the offences committed were under the Child Act 2017, which were the accused to undergo rehabilitation counseling within the period of his detention and to be placed under police supervision for two years commencing immediately after the expiration of his sentence.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against the accused while the accused, who was represented by counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman, was the sole defence witness.

Counsel Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin stood in for Mohd Ari Nadzrah.