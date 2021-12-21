KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Sabah recorded 156 new Covid-19 cases on Dec 21, with two deaths here.

There were six imported cases from Saudi Arabia.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said more districts recorded higher cases compared to the previous day, however the increase was low.

“Kota Kinabalu again recorded the highest number of cases in Sabah with 28 cases. This is followed by Penampang with 19 cases, Tuaran 18, Kota Belud 15, Sandakan 13 cases and Papar 11 cases.

“All other districts recorded single-digit cases while Keningau, Pitas and Kalabakan did not record any new cases.”

From the 156 new cases, 150 were under Categories 1 and 2, three cases under Category 3, no patients in Category 4 and only one patient in Category 5.

Two cases are still under the State Health Department evaluation.

As of Dec 20, the infectious rate or R0/RT for Malaysia is 0.91 while Sabah is 0.84.