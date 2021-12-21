Strong winds cause fear among residents of Taman Puteri, Moyan

KUCHING (Dec 21): Strong winds that occurred in Taman Puteri, Moyan here on Sunday had caused fear among residents in the housing estate.

One of the residents there claimed that bricks from one of the houses had almost hit one of her family members during the incident.

“Bricks which were blown by the wind almost hit my mother during the storm yesterday,” said Law Nee Chia who is a resident of the housing estate.

At the time of the incident around 2.45pm, the 22-year-old woman had just bought kitchen items at a nearby shopping mall with her mother.

“After buying kitchen items, my mother Chong Ngin Foong, 47, and I went back to the house and it was raining heavily at the time.

“I saw a strong wind outside the house and rushed to close the door to save ourselves,” she said when met by reporters yesterday.

“My mother however wanted to lift the clothesline in front of the house after we went in and that was when the roof of a house in front of our house fell off together with the bricks.

“She was lucky that the bricks fell before she went out of the house,” said Law.

Meanwhile, Joe Dihem, 57, also expressed his shock and sadness over the incident.

At that time, he said his house was empty and unoccupied.

“The house is actually meant to be used by my son to celebrate Christmas Day which is coming up soon,” he said.

Around 21 houses in Taman Puteri, Moyan Square were affected by the strong winds.

However, the incident did not cause any casualties.