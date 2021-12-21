Bau man gets 2-year good behaviour bond for possessing machete, going on rampage

KUCHING (Dec 21): A man escaped jail time yesterday after the Sessions Court here imposed a two-year good behaviour bond on him after he was found guilty of possessing a machete and going on a rampage during an activity related to the recently concluded state election last week.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted the sentence against the accused, Siku Mide, 57, after examining several factors including the guilty plea and appeal of the accused, the facts of the case, the gravity of the offence committed and taking into account public interest.

The court also set bail at RM5,000 as good behaviour bond with two local sureties.

The self-employed accused was alleged to have possessed a machete in a public place without the permission of the authorities and without legal intent on December 15 at 10.50am in front of the Kampung Sebobok Community Hall in Bau.

He was charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides for a minimum jail term of five years and not exceeding 10 years and whipping, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, while the villagers were doing communal work and preparing a polling station for the state election at the community hall, the accused suddenly came and threatened to burn a canopy which was planned to be installed at the hall.

The accused left the scene and returned soon after with a machete and then cut the canopy and plastic chairs there.

This situation caused some villagers to feel scared and fled from the community hall.

No injuries were reported and the loss was estimated at RM2,840.

Earlier before sentencing, the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed not to be given a severe sentence.

The accused informed the court that he was responsible for taking care of his ailing and unhealthy wife, besides regretting the act and promising not to repeat it.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff.

It is understood that the accused will also be charged in the Bau Magistrate’s Court in early January 2022 under Section 427 and 506 of the Penal Code for his actions.