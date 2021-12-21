Unemployed man jailed for threatening to kill father in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 21): An unemployed man has been sentenced to six months jail after pleading guilty for threatening to kill his biological father because he was not given money.

Jeremy Louis, 27, committed the act on July 30 at about 5pm at their residence at the Stampin Resettlement Scheme, here.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the evidence of the case, Jeremy was quarreling with his mother (complainant) and the victim, his 58-year-old father, at their house on July 30 because he was not satisfied when they both refused to give him the money he requested.

He subsequently went on a rampage and acted aggressively by carrying a stick and a short machete while they were arguing.

During the incident, he also uttered threatening words such as ‘mati kau lepas tok’ (you will die after this) to the victim, before leaving the house.

It was understood that the accused often asked for money from his mother to buy his own necessities and if the money was not given, the accused would rage and cause a ruckus in the house.

Unable to bear Jeremy’s attitude, his parents lodged a police report.

As soon as the guilty plea was recorded, Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set the jail sentence for the accused who was not represented, to be enforced from the date he was arrested on August 17.

Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case.