Urgent to reappoint Chinese community leaders, says Lau

SIBU (Dec 21): Head of Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau has called on the State Government to reappoint leaders for the Chinese community now.

Speaking at the association’s AGM on Sunday, he said Sibu District Office had indicated that the reappointments would come after the Sarawak State Election.

Now that the election had been held, he said the State Government should immediately do so in view of the urgency of the matter.

“With the reappointment, the community leaders could go to the ground to serve. They need to lead the community in fighting the Covid19 pandemic and help out in other community work.”

There were about 60 community leaders in Sibu Division.

“Our appointment has been due for a year because of the viral infection pandemic, and the District Office has indicated the reappointment will come after the election.”

He said one key role of community leaders was to sign documents pertaining to community matters, and without their reappointment, it would be inconvenient to the people.

Lau revealed that the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago had changed the lifestyle of the people.

“The roles of community leaders have since adapted to the new normal of the infection,” he added and noted that they acted as bridges between the people and the government, helping to bring the voice of the people to the government.

Community leaders, he said, should move around in their designated areas and interact with the people.

“On community base, we should move around to keep in touch with the people.

“We need also to be concerned with the security and infrastructure in our areas and the welfare and problems of the people,” he explained.

Above all, he said, community leaders should promote solidarity and the strength of their community to ensure their voice be heard.