Wear rubber boots, gloves for flood cleanup, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): The public are advised to protect themselves and stay safe as they begin cleaning up after the flood to prevent an outbreak of infectious diseases.

Health director general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a Facebook post today that aside from the possibility of more Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health is also bracing for a rise in flood-related infections.

Hence, he shared some infographics with health and safety tips, including the use of personal protective equipment like rubber boots and gloves to clean up the mud and dirt left behind to prevent water and food borne infections like leptospirosis or melioidosis.

“The public are advised to avoid consuming contaminated food and water in order to keep water and food borne illnesses like food poisoning, cholera, hepatitis A and typhoid at bay,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed of medical teams being set up at temporary shelters (PPS) for the provision of medicine, disinfectant and face masks.

He said the public must seek medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms like fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and coughing.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that flood victims will be tested for Covid-19 before entering the PPS to prevent transmission of the virus. – Bernama