140 receive food aid in ‘Rice To The Occasion’ charity event

KUCHING (Dec 22): A total of 140 under-privileged families benefited from Sarawak Tourism Federation’s (STF) ‘Rice To The Occasion’ food charity event held at the Old Court House here yesterday.

According to its chief operating officer Franklin Simon, the recipients consists of 15 families who lost their homes during floods and fires, 30 palliative families, as well as children in need from 15 families.

“The food aid will also be given to five families from Kampung Pinang Jawa, Kampung Gita Kubur (five families), Kampung Gita Laut (five families), Kampung Gersik (15 families), Kampung Boyan (15 families), and Kampung Sourabaya Hulu (15 families),” he said during the symbolic ceremony of the handover of the food aid.

On the food charity event, Franklin said that the theme ‘Rice to the Occasion’ was chosen as it is the main focus for the delicacies selection.

He added that the occasion was timely as Kuching had recently become the first city in Malaysia to be accepted as a member of Unesco’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the field of gastronomy.

“For Sarawakians, rice is regarded as something which is sacred, a testament and an essence of our amazing, rich and diverse culture – something that calls for that special spiritual connection deeply embedded in our cultural concept.

“This event showcases various Sarawakian ethnic dishes – from the Malays, the Melanaus, the Dayaks, the Indians, the Punjabis and the Chinese. We feel that the different ethnic groups in Sarawak with their diverse and unique heritage menu and food are no doubt unity in diversity, and they all make fascinating stories with precious intangible heritage values especially for the new generations,” he added.

It is learnt that the event was originally intended to be part of STF’s Christmas Open House campaign, which was cancelled in compliance with the latest standard operating procedure released on Dec 18 by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).