145 Sarawakians offered permanent posts in the state, says MoH

SIBU (Dec 22): The Ministry of Health (MoH) offered 145 Sarawakians permanent posts in the state from 2019 until 2021.

From that figure, 108 were contract medical officers, while 37 were dental officers.

MoH said a total of 1,074 contract medical officers were offered permanent posts from 2019 till 2021, while a total of 950 dental officers received permanent posts.

For the fulfilment of permanent posts in Sarawak, Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan, MoH said it gave priority to medical officers and dental officers who are Sarawakians, Sabahans, and from Labuan.

The ministry was addressing a query brought up by Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew during the Senate sitting.

Lau had asked the Health Minister whether the government intends to offer more permanent medical officer and dental officer posts to Sarawakians, as most of them prefer to serve in Sarawak.

In a written reply, the MoH said the government has also created 10,675 new positions in various service schemes and grades at the MoH in phases for new health facilities from 2020 until 2021.

“From this total, 718 positions (6.75 per cent) have been created in Sarawak, including 78 medical officers and seven dental officers,” said the ministry.

In addition, MoH also approved 6,647 new positions for new and upgraded health facilities, which began operations from July until December 2021.

“From this total, 479 positions (7.2 per cent) were allocated for Sarawak, including 54 positions for medical officers and five positions for dental officers,” said MoH.

Permanent posts were offered after officers completed their degree training/compulsory service as well as to officers who fulfil the criteria and terms of permanent appointments.