4,229 UMS students to graduate next year

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 22): A total of 4,229 students will be graduating during the 2021 Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 23rd convocation ceremony next year.

UMS Chancellor, Sabah Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Juhar Mahiruddin said the students would be receiving their Doctor of Philosophy, Master’s Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma.

Speaking at the launch of the ceremony which was held online on Wednesday, Dr Juhar commended the graduating students, saying that their success was due to the sacrifices, support and prayers, particularly by their parents and family members and the effort of the students themselves.

“I hope that the graduates will remember the sacrifices of their parents and siblings while celebrating the success in concluding their studies,” he said.

Dr Juhar also said that 2021 saw the Covid-19 pandemic continue to threaten the country and globally.

”Covid-19 has negatively impacted the health security and put pressure on the capacity of health facilities in our country, including in Sabah. It has also negatively impacted on the economic achievement and the well-being of the people,” he said.

He said that the pandemic had disrupted the process of teaching and learning when educational institutions were forced to close for a long period since 2020 to 2021, and classed had to be conducted online.

He said that the teaching and learning in the new norm presented challenges where instead of having physical classes, students and lecturers have to meet online.

In his speech, Dr Juhar also commended UMS for helping the Sabah government increase the vaccination rate in Sabah with the operation of its vaccination centre.

He also said that the 27-year-old university also continued to provide its services to the people through its researches and innovation that raised the quality of life of the people of Sabah.

Among the innovation projects by UMS are the supply of clean water to rural folks at Kampung Sapataland in Pitas (Kudat) and Kampung Rungus Nahaba in Kiulu (Tuaran); and the setting up of the community composting centre in Kundasang to help farmers to compost vegetable waste.