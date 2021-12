KUCHING (Dec 22): The sister of Chief Minister, Dayang Mastijah Tun Abang Openg, passed away in her residence at Seri Minangkabau 1, Jalan Muhibbah here tonight.

Dayang Mastijah passed away at the age of 89 due to old age. She’s the second child out of 10 siblings.

According to a statement, she will be buried at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya tomorrow.